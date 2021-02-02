Weinstein accuser demands deposition as settlement looms

NEW YORK (AP) — A producer who says disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein repeatedly sexually assaulted and raped her over seven years says she wants him deposed for a lawsuit despite a looming settlement. Alexandra Canosa maintained late Monday that she wants the deposition before deciding whether to join a settlement approved last week by a Delaware bankruptcy court judge. The settlement calls for roughly $17 million to go to Weinstein accusers. A lawyer for Canosa said in a Manhattan federal court filing that a deposition will help her decide whether to settle. The Manhattan judge reiterated Tuesday that Weinstein must be deposed by Feb. 12 unless the judge scraps the deadline. A Weinstein lawyer said evidence shows the Weinstein-Canosa relationship was consensual.