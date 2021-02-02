UK tests house-to-house in hunt for new COVID-19 variant

LONDON (AP) — Testing the public house by house, a COVID-19 testing onslaught has begun in some communities in England as authorities try to snuff out a new variant of the virus before it affects the rollout of the nationwide vaccination program. Authorities want to reach 80,000 people in eight areas after the variant first identified in South Africa was found spreading in the country. Home testing kits and mobile testing units are being sent out. Authorities are particularly worried about 11 people in England who had not travelled abroad but have tested positive for the strain.