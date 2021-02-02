Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 72, Wautoma 56
Appleton East 82, Kaukauna 77
Ashwaubenon 73, Notre Dame 66
Baldwin-Woodville 51, Somerset 44
Brillion 43, Valders 39
Brookfield East 61, Germantown 43
Cedarburg 71, Hartford Union 55
Chippewa Falls 96, D.C. Everest 92
Colfax 60, Glenwood City 55
De Pere 74, Pulaski 35
Fennimore 72, Riverdale 59
Flambeau 75, Winter 45
Fond du Lac 67, Hortonville 59
Fox Valley Lutheran 88, Oconto Falls 31
Green Bay Preble 67, Green Bay Southwest 51
Greenfield 59, Cudahy 51
Hudson 60, River Falls 32
Hurley 54, Drummond 52
Iola-Scandinavia 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 48
Kiel 84, Chilton 54
Kimberly 67, Oshkosh West 24
La Crescent, Minn. 54, Arcadia 43
Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 60
Laona-Wabeno 62, Elcho 54
Lourdes Academy 72, Dodgeland 28
Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Sheboygan South 39
Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53
Markesan 59, Montello 35
Martin Luther 61, Janesville Parker 58
Medford Area 48, Wausau West 43
Mishicot 40, Hilbert 36
Mondovi 70, Boyceville 21
Mukwonago 69, Burlington 65
Muskego 65, Waukesha North 46
Necedah 57, Royall 40
Nekoosa 63, Wisconsin Dells 54
New Auburn 80, Birchwood 50
New Berlin Eisenhower 72, New Berlin West 61
New Glarus 65, Belleville 57
New London 66, Mosinee 57
Newman Catholic 69, Assumption 43
Nicolet 74, Slinger 46
Oak Creek 54, Franklin 43
Peshtigo 64, Green Bay West 46
Pewaukee 69, Greendale 32
Phillips 58, Rib Lake 53
Pius XI Catholic 80, New Berlin West 73
Plymouth 77, Ripon 64
Potosi 86, Cassville 66
Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48
Reedsville 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50
Saint Croix Central 85, New Richmond 52
Saint Francis 85, Living Word Lutheran 69
Sauk Prairie 42, Westfield Area 27
Sheboygan Falls 61, Two Rivers 52
Shoreland Lutheran 69, Saint Thomas More 50
Siren 58, Cornell 36
Solon Springs 68, Bayfield 46
South Shore 50, Mercer 42
Spring Valley 39, Durand 37
Stockbridge 54, Valley Christian 42
Three Lakes 80, White Lake 39
Turner 86, Whitewater 53
Waukesha South 68, Oconomowoc 60
Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 68
West Allis Central 83, South Milwaukee 55
Whitnall 99, Shorewood 62
Wilmot Union 67, Delavan-Darien 55
Winneconne 62, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 38
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Rhinelander 55
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Lakeland 44
Xavier 77, Waupaca 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams-Friendship 55, Wautoma 51
Albany 56, Deerfield 31
Arrowhead 78, Catholic Memorial 59
Auburndale 69, Edgar 49
Badger 71, Big Foot 43
Belmont 70, Benton 30
Bloomer 54, Cameron 49, OT
Bonduel 62, Gillett 38
Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa East 21
Brown Deer 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 40
Cambria-Friesland 53, Chilton 44
Colby 79, Granton 34
Columbus Catholic 51, Spencer 35
Delavan-Darien 55, Wilmot Union 48
Germantown 67, Brookfield East 45
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Gibraltar 42
Greenfield 61, Cudahy 49
Hillsboro 57, Cashton 55
Howards Grove 73, St. Mary Catholic 64
Hudson 60, River Falls 32
La Crosse Central 43, Tomah 30
Laona-Wabeno 54, White Lake 3
Manawa 64, Gresham Community 51
Marshall 61, Lake Mills 58
Marshfield 52, Wausau East 34
Menominee Indian 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 43
Mishicot 53, Hilbert 40
Mukwonago 42, Waterford 29
New Berlin Eisenhower 53, New Berlin West 37
Oak Creek 55, Franklin 52
Oostburg 62, Sheboygan Area Luth. 23
Owen-Withee 58, Gilman 21
Peshtigo 59, Sturgeon Bay 31
Pewaukee 61, Greendale 21
Pius XI Catholic 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 18
Prentice 38, Newman Catholic 34
Prescott 81, Menomonie 52
Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39
Racine Lutheran 70, The Prairie School 52
Rib Lake 32, Tomahawk 22
Saint Thomas More 51, Shoreland Lutheran 50
Seymour 47, New London 44
Siren 52, Cornell 37
Slinger 52, Nicolet 36
St. Marys Springs 73, Lomira 25
Stockbridge 46, Living Word Lutheran 31
Suring 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23
Union Grove 65, Middleton 32
Watertown 56, Janesville Parker 27
Waukesha West 63, Kettle Moraine 47
Waunakee 63, Janesville Craig 47
Waupun 46, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45
Wausau West 79, Merrill 46
Westosha Central 46, Elkhorn Area 44
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Laconia 34
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Gilman 21
Xavier 79, Green Bay East 18
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/