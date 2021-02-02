Skip to Content

Tuesday's Scores

9:01 pm Wisconsin Sports

BOYS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 72, Wautoma 56

Appleton East 82, Kaukauna 77

Ashwaubenon 73, Notre Dame 66

Baldwin-Woodville 51, Somerset 44

Brillion 43, Valders 39

Brookfield East 61, Germantown 43

Cedarburg 71, Hartford Union 55

Chippewa Falls 96, D.C. Everest 92

Colfax 60, Glenwood City 55

De Pere 74, Pulaski 35

Fennimore 72, Riverdale 59

Flambeau 75, Winter 45

Fond du Lac 67, Hortonville 59

Fox Valley Lutheran 88, Oconto Falls 31

Green Bay Preble 67, Green Bay Southwest 51

Greenfield 59, Cudahy 51

Hudson 60, River Falls 32

Hurley 54, Drummond 52

Iola-Scandinavia 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 48

Kiel 84, Chilton 54

Kimberly 67, Oshkosh West 24

La Crescent, Minn. 54, Arcadia 43

Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 60

Laona-Wabeno 62, Elcho 54

Lourdes Academy 72, Dodgeland 28

Manitowoc Lincoln 64, Sheboygan South 39

Manitowoc Lutheran 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 53

Markesan 59, Montello 35

Martin Luther 61, Janesville Parker 58

Medford Area 48, Wausau West 43

Mishicot 40, Hilbert 36

Mondovi 70, Boyceville 21

Mukwonago 69, Burlington 65

Muskego 65, Waukesha North 46

Necedah 57, Royall 40

Nekoosa 63, Wisconsin Dells 54

New Auburn 80, Birchwood 50

New Berlin Eisenhower 72, New Berlin West 61

New Glarus 65, Belleville 57

New London 66, Mosinee 57

Newman Catholic 69, Assumption 43

Nicolet 74, Slinger 46

Oak Creek 54, Franklin 43

Peshtigo 64, Green Bay West 46

Pewaukee 69, Greendale 32

Phillips 58, Rib Lake 53

Pius XI Catholic 80, New Berlin West 73

Plymouth 77, Ripon 64

Potosi 86, Cassville 66

Racine St. Catherine’s 76, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 48

Reedsville 61, Cedar Grove-Belgium 50

Saint Croix Central 85, New Richmond 52

Saint Francis 85, Living Word Lutheran 69

Sauk Prairie 42, Westfield Area 27

Sheboygan Falls 61, Two Rivers 52

Shoreland Lutheran 69, Saint Thomas More 50

Siren 58, Cornell 36

Solon Springs 68, Bayfield 46

South Shore 50, Mercer 42

Spring Valley 39, Durand 37

Stockbridge 54, Valley Christian 42

Three Lakes 80, White Lake 39

Turner 86, Whitewater 53

Waukesha South 68, Oconomowoc 60

Wauwatosa East 77, Brookfield Central 68

West Allis Central 83, South Milwaukee 55

Whitnall 99, Shorewood 62

Wilmot Union 67, Delavan-Darien 55

Winneconne 62, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 38

Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 67, Rhinelander 55

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 55, Lakeland 44

Xavier 77, Waupaca 55

GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams-Friendship 55, Wautoma 51

Albany 56, Deerfield 31

Arrowhead 78, Catholic Memorial 59

Auburndale 69, Edgar 49

Badger 71, Big Foot 43

Belmont 70, Benton 30

Bloomer 54, Cameron 49, OT

Bonduel 62, Gillett 38

Brookfield Central 46, Wauwatosa East 21

Brown Deer 42, Milwaukee Lutheran 40

Cambria-Friesland 53, Chilton 44

Colby 79, Granton 34

Columbus Catholic 51, Spencer 35

Delavan-Darien 55, Wilmot Union 48

Germantown 67, Brookfield East 45

Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 59, Gibraltar 42

Greenfield 61, Cudahy 49

Hillsboro 57, Cashton 55

Howards Grove 73, St. Mary Catholic 64

Hudson 60, River Falls 32

La Crosse Central 43, Tomah 30

Laona-Wabeno 54, White Lake 3

Manawa 64, Gresham Community 51

Marshall 61, Lake Mills 58

Marshfield 52, Wausau East 34

Menominee Indian 44, Weyauwega-Fremont 43

Mishicot 53, Hilbert 40

Mukwonago 42, Waterford 29

New Berlin Eisenhower 53, New Berlin West 37

Oak Creek 55, Franklin 52

Oostburg 62, Sheboygan Area Luth. 23

Owen-Withee 58, Gilman 21

Peshtigo 59, Sturgeon Bay 31

Pewaukee 61, Greendale 21

Pius XI Catholic 69, Wisconsin Lutheran 18

Prentice 38, Newman Catholic 34

Prescott 81, Menomonie 52

Racine Case 56, Racine Horlick 39

Racine Lutheran 70, The Prairie School 52

Rib Lake 32, Tomahawk 22

Saint Thomas More 51, Shoreland Lutheran 50

Seymour 47, New London 44

Siren 52, Cornell 37

Slinger 52, Nicolet 36

St. Marys Springs 73, Lomira 25

Stockbridge 46, Living Word Lutheran 31

Suring 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 23

Union Grove 65, Middleton 32

Watertown 56, Janesville Parker 27

Waukesha West 63, Kettle Moraine 47

Waunakee 63, Janesville Craig 47

Waupun 46, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45

Wausau West 79, Merrill 46

Westosha Central 46, Elkhorn Area 44

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 49, Laconia 34

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 58, Gilman 21

Xavier 79, Green Bay East 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

