Wu-Tang Clan or Wuhan? T-shirt ignites new China-Canada tiff

BEIJING (AP) — China has complained to Canada over T-shirts ordered an embassy worker that allegedly mocked China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, in an apparent mix-up between the city of Wuhan and the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. A Foreign Ministry spokesperson says China called on Canada to “thoroughly investigate the incident and give China a clear explanation.” The incident arose after a T-shirt maker posted on the Chinese internet that a staff member from the Canadian Embassy in Beijing had ordered T-shirts with a bat print. The virus is suspected of originating in bats, and the illnesses first emerged in Wuhan. Canadian media said the T-shirt print instead was a homage to Wu-Tang Clan.