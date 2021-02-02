Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:09PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:09PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
Clearing skies and light winds will allow for areas of fog to
continue developing through the late evening. The fog may
become dense in some locations, reducing visibilities to a quarter
mile or less. In addition, the patchy nature of the fog is likely
to result in rapid fluctuations in visibility over short distances.
If traveling this evening be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.
When encountering dense fog please use low beam headlights, slow
down, and be sure to give yourself plenty of braking distance.