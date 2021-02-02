Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 9:09PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Clearing skies and light winds will allow for areas of fog to

continue developing through the late evening. The fog may

become dense in some locations, reducing visibilities to a quarter

mile or less. In addition, the patchy nature of the fog is likely

to result in rapid fluctuations in visibility over short distances.

If traveling this evening be prepared for sudden changes in visibility.

When encountering dense fog please use low beam headlights, slow

down, and be sure to give yourself plenty of braking distance.