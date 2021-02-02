Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 10:31PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 10:31PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA ILNew
Clearing skies and light winds will continue to allow areas of
fog to develop into the overnight. The fog will be dense in
spots, especially in river valleys and other low lying areas.
The patchy nature of the fog is likely to result in rapid
fluctuations in visibility over short distances. If traveling be
prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense
fog please use low beam headlights, slow down, and give yourself
plenty of braking distance. A dense fog advisory may be needed if
the dense fog becomes widespread.