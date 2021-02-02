Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 10:31PM CST by NWS Quad Cities IA IL

Clearing skies and light winds will continue to allow areas of

fog to develop into the overnight. The fog will be dense in

spots, especially in river valleys and other low lying areas.

The patchy nature of the fog is likely to result in rapid

fluctuations in visibility over short distances. If traveling be

prepared for sudden changes in visibility. When encountering dense

fog please use low beam headlights, slow down, and give yourself

plenty of braking distance. A dense fog advisory may be needed if

the dense fog becomes widespread.