Police: Rapper Silento charged with murder in shooting death

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say the Atlanta rapper Silento has been arrested and charged with murder in the January shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin. Police in the Atlanta suburb of DeKalb County said Monday that the rapper whose legal name is Ricky Hawk was arrested and booked into jail. A police statement said he’s charged with murder in the Jan. 21 death of Frederick Rooks. Silento is known for his hit viral dance song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).” It wasn’t immediately known if Hawk had an attorney who could comment for him.