Police: FBI agents involved in a shooting in South Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Police have swarmed a neighborhood in in South Florida after a shooting involving FBI agents. Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene in Sunrise, Florida. Television news video shows another large contingent of law enforcement officers gathering outside a hospital in Fort Lauderdale, where shooting victims were taken. The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area. Sunrise is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were injured while serving an arrest warrant, and that a man was still barricaded inside a home.