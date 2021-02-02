Pivotal election figure leaving job under an unrelated cloud

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s elections chief isn’t saying whether Gov. Tom Wolf asked for her resignation, but she says the buck stops with her. Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is leaving this week after it surfaced that her agency failed to properly handle an advertising requirement for a proposed constitutional amendment. That mistake means a delay of two years for victims of childhood sexual abuse who want to file otherwise outdated civil lawsuits. Boockvar spent the past year helping counties implement a new law that let anyone vote by mail, along with other changes. She also certified the election results that helped Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump in the presidential contest.