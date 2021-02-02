One more quiet day in store before harsh cold hits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We get to see sunny and average weather for one more day, then a wintry mix followed by Arctic cold hit late this week. By the weekend, we may not be above zero degrees.

Quiet Wednesday:

Typical weather for early February sticks around for one more day. After a brisk start, temperatures rise to right around freezing. A light southeast breeze kicks in, and we should see more sunshine compared to Tuesday.

This is the last mild and dry day for a while, as the weather brings in showers on Thursday, then Arctic air keeps conditions chilly for possibly a week straight or longer.

Wintry mix:

A storm system brings in a mix of rain and snow Thursday, with a little freezing rain possible. The showers start out as a mix of rain and snow in the morning, due to milder air still in place.

A wintry mix changes to snow showers by Thursday evening.

We may continue to see rain or a rain/snow mix into the afternoon, as long as temperatures remain above freezing. By the evening, however, watch out for straight snow showers as colder air arrives. We could see some snow accumulation as a result.

Roads will likely become slippery Thursday evening and night as rain water begins to freeze and the snow showers continue. Be ready for slick conditions throughout the night and Friday morning.

By late Thursday night, the snow stops, but strong winds and very cold air kick in. We could see wind gusts top 30 mph, while wind chills plummet below zero. The chilly air that comes in Thursday night leaves us with the coldest weather of the season for the rest of the week.

Arctic cold:

We may see harsh wind chills for a week straight or more, starting this Friday.

The weather dries out for a while, but stays very cold. Friday only warms up to the middle teens, then drops to near zero at night. Saturday through Monday may end up being the coldest days of the winter. We'll see single digits for highs, and temperatures below zero at night. Sunday may not warm above zero.

Dangerous wind chills may be possible by the weekend.

The harsh cold may lead to dangerous wind chills at times. The worst appears to hit Sunday morning and Monday morning. The wind chill is likely around -20 degrees or colder those mornings. Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes if you are not careful in those conditions.

While the weather starts warming again after Monday, high pressure may keep the Arctic chill flowing into the Stateline. We may not warm above 20 degrees until next Friday at the earliest.