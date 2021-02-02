Officials: Machesney Park man strangled woman, 72, to death

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) -- The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office released additional details Tuesday of the Jan. 30 murder of a Machesney Park woman.

According to State's Attorney J. Hanley, Shane Bouma was involved in a domestic violence situation Jan. 30 with his girlfriend, who called police. Hanley said Bouma ran away before police arrived and hid between houses near the 300 block of Old Harlem Road.

Officials said Bouma saw Ellen Marsh, 72, in her home when he kicked down the door and forced his way in. According to officials, Bouma strangled Marsh to death before leaving with her money, jewelry and car.

According to the state's attorney's office, Bouma was arrested in the victim's car on the 1500 block of 7th St., Rockford, after buying alcohol and drugs.

Shortly after authorities found Bouma and the victim's car, they arrived to the home where they found Marsh dead, according to authorities.

Bouma is charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of home invasion, according to State's Attorney Hanley.