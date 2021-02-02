Official: Mexico nears approval of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is on the verge of approving the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V following the publication of early results of an advanced study. Assistant Health Secretary Hugo López-Gatell, the government’s pandemic spokesman, said Tuesday that the health ministry signed a contract Monday for 400,000 doses of Sputnik V that will arrive this month. Once approved, the Russian vaccine would become the third to receive emergency approval in Mexico. The regulating agency approved the Pfizer vaccine in December and AstraZeneca’s in January. Mexico turned to the Russian vaccine following delays in obtaining others it was counting on.