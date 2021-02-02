Skip to Content

A gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says more winter

7:23 am National news from the Associated Press

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from his burrow to forecast there will be six more weeks of winter. The spectacle that is Groundhog Day at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, still went on this year despite a winter storm and the coronavirus pandemic. The prognosticator of prognosticators emerged at dawn on Tuesday. Members of his inner circle revealed he had seen his shadow, indicating six more weeks of winter. Phil this year, like many years in the past, gave his forecast during a major snowstorm that hit the entire Northeast.

Associated Press

