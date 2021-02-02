Near average for a few more days, snow & biting cold soon return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two more days this week feature both dry weather and seasonable temperatures. Changes move into the region by late in the work week.

Seasonably mild through midweek:

It might seem odd to consider lower 30s "mild," but colder temperatures are certainly possible in early February. For a few more days, that brutal chill remains hard to come by.

Woodstock Willie is likely to see its shadow Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

Highs Tuesday and Wednesday rise to within a degree or two of average, which is around 31° in Rockford. Even warmer temperatures could be possible by Thursday, as southerly to southeasterly winds pull in a bit milder air.

The warmest day this week is going to be Thursday, but the last dry day is Wednesday. Our late-week chill comes following a bout of wintry weather.

Thursday wintry mess:

A fairly quick moving system is going to bring the potential for wintry weather by Thursday. Unlike this past weekend's snowstorm, the potential for impactful snow totals is a bit more uncertain.

A wintry mix develops as early as late Thursday morning.

As colder air filters in, an all-snow scenario is possible.

This is thanks in part to the warmer air present for Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper-30s. Above freezing temperatures should also be found aloft, which further complicates the precipitation types that we'll see.

For now, plan on seeing at least some accumulating snow. Don't get hung up on snow totals, though. The potential for ice is more concerning, especially for travel.

Blast of cold air arrives late in the week:

Temperatures warm up nicely by Thursday, but a huge drop in temperatures is ahead by the weekend.

This winter has featured a few days of truly cold weather, but that is about to change for the end of the week. A blast of bitter cold lets loose from the Arctic by the weekend.

Plunging temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday is likely to result in highs for the weekend in the single digits. Overnight lows dip below zero, but it appears that daily records are safe. On top of that, wind chills are likely to be much colder than air temperatures.