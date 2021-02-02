N Carolina home of white supremacist voted off landmark list

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The home of a former North Carolina newspaper publisher who helped orchestrate an 1898 riot in which at least 60 Blacks were killed has been removed from a list of historic landmarks. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Raleigh City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to strip the home of Josephus Daniels of the local designation. According to the book, “Wilmington’s Lie,” Daniels was a former publisher of The News & Observer and conspired with others to instill fear and anger among the white residents of Wilmington, a majority Black town in which both elected Black and whites worked together.