Myanmar’s Suu Kyi detained again — without her old support

BANGKOK (AP) — A military coup in Myanmar has left the country’s elected civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, back where she was just over a decade ago — under house arrest. But this time, her standoff with the military comes after she has sorely disappointed many once-staunch supporters around the world by cozying up to the country’s generals. Leaders in the West still denounce her detention, but they no longer view her as the paragon of democratic leadership. With her reputation abroad tarnished and the military firmly in power, it’s not clear who can lead Myanmar out of the wilderness.