Mexico protests French auction of pre-Hispanic artifacts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has lodged a protest with the French government over a planned auction in Paris of about 30 pre-Hispanic sculptures and other artifacts. Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History said Tuesday that it also filed a criminal complaint, arguing it is illegal to export or sell such pieces. Christies of Paris says it will auction 39 artifacts Feb. 9, including “an impressive” 1,500-year-old stone mask from Teotihuacan and a “majestic,” equally ancient statue of the fertility goddess Cihuateotl, apparently from the Totonaco culture. The Mexican institute says about 30 of the pieces appear to be genuine, but accuses the auction house of putting some fakes up for bid as well.