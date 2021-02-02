McCarthy faces choices as GOP divides over Cheney, Greene

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is facing unrest from opposing ends of the Republican spectrum over Reps. Liz Cheney and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The upheaval underscores GOP fissures as the party seeks its pathway without Donald Trump in the White House. Hard-right lawmakers want to oust Cheney as the No. 3 House Republican leader after she voted to impeach Trump last month. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is praising Cheney and aligning himself with party moderates trying to isolate or punish Greene, who has embraced outlandish fictions like suggestions that mass school shootings were staged. Decisions on Cheney and Greene seem likely this week.