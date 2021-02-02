Lawyers: Trump didn’t incite riot, trial unconstitutional

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are denying that he played a role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and say that the Senate impeachment trial is unconstitutional.

The lawyers filed their brief Tuesday ahead of next week’s trial on accusations that he provoked the siege of the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol through his baseless efforts to overturn the results of the presidential election.

By ERIC TUCKER and MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press