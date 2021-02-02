Lack of snow parking rule-following leads Rockford aldermen to look for solutions

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winter in Rockford means odd/ even parking during snow storms. But many aldermen say people aren't moving their cars and it's causing problems on the streets. Two aldermen say they believe they have solutions to the problem.

If you drive down Clover Avenue in South Rockford, you'll notice a pattern.

"Too many people, they don't move their cars," Fifth Ward Ald. Venita Hervey says.

She's referring to the city's rules for parking during a snow emergency. On an odd day, your car goes on the odd side of the street. For an even day, the even side. The city does it like this so snow plows can clear the roads.

But Ald. Hervey says all too often people don't follow the rules and it creates problems.

"Those cars, they encroach into the traffic lane, you end up with what should be two lanes of traffic with parking on both sides of the street, that's basically a three-lane street," Ald. Hervey explains.

To fix that, Hervey is proposing a street parking ban each year from November 1st through April 1st.

"It's not fair to the people who might need emergency services and the plows can't do their job," Ald. Hervey says.

And this problem isn't just happening in her ward. Ald. Linda McNeely sees it in her neighborhoods too. But she does not support Hervey's proposal because she says too many of her residents don't have garages.

Instead, she has another idea.

"It'd be nice if they could put up signs so that people are reminded that during the winter months the odd/ even goes into effect," McNeely says.

She suggests at least one sign on each block.

In addition, McNeely wants to put up a resolution allowing police to ticket cars in violation of street parking rules that are still snowed in after a snow emergency ends.

Both proposals will be introduced at Rockford City Council's committee meetings next week, so any action won't be soon enough for some residents as another snow storm takes shape later this week.

