Japan concerned over EU COVID-19 vaccine supply uncertainty

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is concerned about delays in the distribution of European-made coronavirus vaccines as it struggles to obtain enough doses to allow it to host the Olympics this summer. The Cabinet minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccines, Taro Kono, says the EU’s lack of clarity is affecting Japan’s preparations. He says Japan has not been able to finalize its vaccine supply schedule. Last month, the EU announced export controls on coronavirus vaccines made in the bloc under a so-called transparency mechanism requiring producers to prioritize existing contracts with the EU.