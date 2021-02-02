Iran’s hard-line parliament rejects president’s budget draft

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s parliament has rejected a budget bill proposed by the country’s relatively moderate president, the latest win by the hard-liners in the house. The move is part of a political struggle between moderates and conservative hard-liners ahead of June elections, which hard-liners hope to win. Iranian state TV report said that of the 261 lawmakers who were present in the 290-seat parliament on Tuesday, 148 voted against the bill while 99 lawmakers backed it. The rest abstained. The hard-liners and opponents of President Hassan Rouhani say the proposed budget is unrealistic, lacks transparency and would cause high inflation.