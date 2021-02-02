Interview flap shows challenges as Harris settles in as VP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has spent her first two weeks in office working with the president on coronavirus relief, consulting with the head of the World Health Organization and talking with the prime minister of Canada. But it’s her interview with a local news station in West Virginia that’s getting more attention — and not in a good way. West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin didn’t take kindly to the vice president’s effort to put pressure on him in his home state by urging passage of a giant COVID-19 relief package, especially when he had no warning it was coming.