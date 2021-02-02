India heavily increases security at farmer protest sites

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian authorities have heavily increased security at three main protest sites outside New Delhi’s border, adding iron spikes, steel barricades and hundreds of riot police in an attempt to stop tens of thousands of demonstrating farmers from entering the capital. The farmers are protesting against three new agriculture reform laws, which they say will favor large corporate farms, devastate the earnings of many farmers and leave those who hold small plots behind. The government says the laws are needed to modernize Indian farming. Last week, the farmers broke through barricades, clashed with police and stormed New Delhi’s 17th century Red Fort in a brief but dramatic takeover.