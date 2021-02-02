Illinois Senate won’t return to session until March

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) — The Illinois Senate will move online for the month of February, conducting virtual committee hearings.

Given the ongoing pandemic, the Illinois Senate President decided to utilize the Senate’s remote committee meeting authority to keep lawmakers safe.

The Senate intends to move online for the Feb. 9-11 and 16-18 dates to conduct committee hearings and meetings.

All committee posting notices will be followed. They will be available on www.ilga.gov.

Meanwhile, the Senate President and staff continue reviewing workplace protocols with the goal of having a testing and safety process in place when in-person Senate floor action resumes.

The next scheduled session date is March 2.