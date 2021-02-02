Illinois officer fatally shoots suspect after being stabbed

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Police say an Illinois police officer fatally shot a 19-year-old man suspected in a domestic violence incident early Tuesday after he stabbed and wounded the officer during a traffic stop. East Peoria Police Chief Rich Brodrick says the suspect left the scene of a domestic violence call before officers arrived. He says an officer spotted a vehicle matching the suspect’s vehicle and stopped it at a pharmacy, where the suspect stabbed the officer early Tuesday. State police say the wounded officer then shot the male suspect, who was 19. Police say the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was hospitalized in stable condition.