Illinois lawmakers plan spring work by video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) -- Illinois lawmakers will begin their spring session working remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate announced Tuesday that it will conduct committee hearings during the next two weeks by video conference to avoid in-person interaction which could spread the highly contagious virus.

The House has planned just one day of work, on Feb. 10, to convene and adopt rules for the new, two-year session which began last month.

One of those rules would permit legislative work to be done remotely. Most of last spring's session was canceled with the rapid spread of COVID-19.