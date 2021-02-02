Illinois COVID-19 numbers continue downward trend

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials said Tuesday that if statistics governing COVID-19 restrictions continue to improve, nearly all of the state will be able to return to milder rules on socialization.The Public Health Department reported 2,304 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus illness, with 47 additional deaths. Overall, there have been 1,130,917 infections detected and 19,306 deaths.Of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions, eight had returned to Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan and out of the more restrictive tiered categories necessary previously. Distribution of a vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus continues slowly