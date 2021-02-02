Head of gambling ring involving Casey Urlacher pleads guilty

CHICAGO (AP) — A northern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to federal charges he led a sport betting operation that allegedly included the now-pardoned brother of Chicago Bears standout linebacker Brian Urlacher. Vincent Del Giudice of Orland Park pleaded guilty Tuesday to gambling conspiracy and money laundering charges. Prosecutors allege the 55-year-old Del Giudice paid a Costa Rica-based sportsbook $10,000 a week to use its online platform and recruited gamblers to place wagers on his website. Casey Urlacher was accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their eventual losses. Urlacher was among those pardoned in the final hours of President Donald Trump’s term.