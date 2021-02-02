Groundhog Day has centuries-old roots in astronomy

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The history of Groundhog Day in the United States dates back to February 2nd, 1887. While that 134-year history seems lengthy, the origin of the holiday has far deeper roots.

The history of Groundhog Day marks a long-standing tradition rooted in astronomy.

A local "fur"-caster:

Every year in early February, we look to Punxsutawney Phil to give us hope that spring is near. Closer to home, we have to look no further than Woodstock to find Woodstock Willie.

Woodstock Willie's absent shadow indicates what could be an early spring.

Wily Woodstock Willie's 2021 outlook:

At 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, Woodstock Willie did not see his shadow, indicating an early spring is ahead. At an estimated 35% to 40% level of accuracy, how did we come to regard these furry forecasters as foretellers of an accurate forecast?

Centuries-old astronomical roots:

The celebration has roots that are many times older than the 134-year-old tradition of groundhog day. This date holds a special meaning on the astronomical calendar, as the holiday falls on or very near what are called cross-quarter days.

Cross-quarter days are the midway point between the winter solstice in December and the spring equinox in March.

Other important holidays that fall on cross-quarter days include Halloween.

Groundhog Day isn't the only big holiday in this country that falls on a cross-quarter day. The candy and costume-filled holiday of Halloween also falls on one of these special astronomical dates.

These holidays have roots that are thousands of years old. Early people keenly observed the sky. Close attention was paid to the various movements of celestial bodies, so minor movements of bright "stars" marked a passing of time. In traditional astronomy, there are eight major seasonal subdivisions of the year. The two equinoxes, the two solstices, and the four cross-quarter days.