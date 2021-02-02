Firings of officers after students pulled from car reversed

ATLANTA (AP) — The firings of two Atlanta police officers over an incident in which two college students were pulled from a car in traffic during a protest against police brutality have been overturned. The Civil Service Board found the city did not follow its own personnel procedures, which resulted in the officers being deprived of due process because they weren’t given proper notification or adequate opportunity to respond. The board ordered Monday that the dismissals of Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner be revoked. Police body camera footage shows officers shouting at the two students, firing Tasers at them and dragging them from the car. The pair can be heard screaming and asking what they did wrong.