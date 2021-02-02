EXPLAINER: How Nobel Peace Prize nominations come about

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Belarusian opposition figures, Hong Kong-pro-democracy activists, the Black Lives Matter movement, a jailed Russian opposition leader and an American voting rights champion are among this year’s nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize. The 2021 deadline has passed and some of those who nominated people have spoken up. But that doesn’t mean the Norwegian Nobel Committee will consider them for what arguably remains the world’s most prestigious prize. Still, Nobel nominations are increasingly being used as a way to raise one’s profile.