Euro economy shrank at end of 2020 under pandemic’s weight

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European economy shrank by a smaller than expected 0.7% in the last three months of 2020. Businesses in France and Germany weathered a renewed round of anti-COVID-19 lockdowns somewhat better than expected. For the full year, the eurozone saw a steep decline of 6.8%. The official figures published Tuesday by the Eurostat statistics agency were better than experts had expected. That doesn’t change a subdued outlook for the coming year as the 19 countries that use the euro are not expected to fully recover from the pandemic until 2022, well after the U.S. and China.