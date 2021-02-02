Dutch lockdown extended as virus variants gain strongly

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has extended almost all of his country’s tough lockdown measures for at least a month, saying that the rapid spread of the new more transmissible variant made the decision unavoidable. Rutte said Tuesday that a curfew imposed 10 days ago that triggered widespread rioting in its first days will remain in force. He said the government will weigh up the lockdown options again early next week. The premier spoke hours after the country’s public health institute said that new coronavirus infections fell 20% over the last week but more transmissible variants now account for two-thirds of Dutch infections.