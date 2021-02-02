Danish ex-minister on trial for splitting migrant couples

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Parliament has voted to try a former immigration minister at the rarely used Court of Impeachment over a 2016 order aimed at separating asylum-seeking couples where one partner is under 18. In Tuesday’s vote, the 179-member Folketing overwhelmingly voted to try Inger Stoejberg, who served as integration minister in the previous government from June 2015 to 2019. The court will convene for the first time in 26 years. Stoejberg could face a fine or a maximum two years in prison. No date for a trial was announced. A parliament-appointed commission had said earlier that separating couples in asylum centers was “clearly illegal.”