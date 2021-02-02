‘CODA,’ ‘Summer of Soul’ win top prizes at Sundance Awards

Sian Heder’s portrait of a deaf family with a hearing child “CODA” won the top awards at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, including the grand jury prize, the directing award and the audience award. The festival announced its winners virtually Tuesday night in a ceremony hosted by Patton Oswalt. Questlove’s debut film “Summer of Soul” swept the documentary awards winning both the grand jury prize and the audience award. The musician was caught off guard, accepting the prizes from his car on the way to work. Other winners included “Cryptozoo,” “Hive” and “Flee.” The 2021 Sundance Film Festival ends on Feb. 3.