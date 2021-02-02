Chadwick Boseman earns nominations for NAACP Image Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — With his final two performances, the late Chadwick Boseman earned two NAACP Image Awards nominations while “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” could make its presence felt at next month’s ceremony. Boseman scored nominations Tuesday for his work in the Netflix films “Da 5 Bloods” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The actor died last year after he privately battled colon cancer. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” came away with nine nominations. It delves into the story of blues singer Ma Rainey during a turbulent recording session at a Chicago music studio in 1927. The nominees were announced Tuesday on the organization’s Instagram page.