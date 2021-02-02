Candidates for Alderman introduce themselves, talk issues at forum

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On February 23, Rockford voters will choose who they want to represent each party for Alderman at the Consolidated Primary Election.

Tuesday night, in a candidate forum hosted by LIVE FREE Rockford, candidates introduced themselves and were asked questions on different topics.

The main topics included, how to improve their wards, how to curb gun violence, especially in youth, how to successfully reintegrate people recently incarcerated and if city employees should live in Rockford.

Nine candidates spoke at Tuesday night's forum, but not all candidates who are on the ballot were at the forum.

You can watch it in its entirety here.

Here are the races contested in the February 23 primary. Democrats in Ward 5 have the option to choose Eldridge "Skip" Gilbert Jr., Gabrielle "Gabbi" Torina, or joseph Pearson. In Ward 7, Democrats can choose between Janessa Wilkins, Lisa Jackson and Joy Irving. In Ward 11, Gerald Albert, Tuffy Quinonez and Terri Schierer are on the ballot.

For a full sample ballot click here.

Republicans living in Ward 12 have the option to choose between Mark Yone and Robert A. Walsh. Also in Ward 12, Gina Meeks is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket, she attended Tuesday night's forum. So did incumbent Linda McNeely, who is also unopposed in her ward.

Rockford voters will also have the chance to continue or deny a 1% sales tax to fund infrastructure in the city until June 30, 2027.

If you are a voter in a ward without a contested race for alderman, you will only have a non-partisan ballot with the question regarding the 1% sales tax.

The consolidated election will take place on April 6, 2021.