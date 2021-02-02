Border checks stopped at N Ireland ports after threats

LONDON (AP) — Authorities in Northern Ireland have suspended post-Brexit checks on animal products and withdrawn workers from two ports after threats against border staff. The Northern Ireland government said it had stopped inspections at Belfast and Larne ports “in the interests of the wellbeing of staff.” Graffiti recently appeared in the Larne area, 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Belfast, referring to post-Brexit tensions over Northern Ireland and describing port staff as “targets.” Britain’s departure from the EU has brought checks on some British goods going to Northern Ireland, because it shares a border with EU member Ireland. That decision is opposed by pro-British Unionist politicians, who say it amounts to a border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.