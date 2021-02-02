Biden expands quick bid to undo Trump’s immigration policies

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to address harm to thousands of families that were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border, expanding efforts to quickly undo relentless changes to immigration policy over the last four years. President Joe Biden’s orders on family separations, border security and legal immigration bring to nine the number of executive actions on immigration during his first two weeks in office. The moves aim to reverse many of former President Donald Trump’s policies to deter immigration, both legal and illegal. Biden’s nominee as Homeland Security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, would lead a task force on family separation, focused largely on reuniting parents and children who remain apart.