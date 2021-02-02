Australian judge: Suggested China links defamed billionaire

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A Chinese-Australian billionaire has been awarded $450,000 in damages after winning his defamation case over an a state broadcaster’s investigation that suggested he was a member of the Chinese Communist Party who bribed Australia lawmakers to make decisions in China’s interests. Chau Chak Wing sued Australian Broadcasting Corp. and Fairfax Media over the investigation broadcast on the “Four Corners” program and published in newspapers in 2017. The court rejected two of his claims but found four of them were defamatory. The ABC and Nine Entertainment were considering whether to appeal. The publishers had previously had their truth defense struck out, leaving only the question of whether Chau’s claims had been suggested in their reporting.