Afghan official says sticky bomb blasts kill 2 in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least two people were killed and five others were wounded in separate bomb explosions in the capital of Kabul. The spokesman for the city’s police chief says that first, a sticky bomb attached to a military vehicle exploded on Tuesday, wounding two military personnel. An hour later, a second bomb hit another vehicle in the northern part of Kabul, killing two people and wounding two others. A third bomb wounded one person. He says police have launched investigation into the attacks. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. A report on Monday by a U.S. government watchdog noted an increase in sticky bomb attacks.