2 California supermarkets closing after city orders pay hike

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Kroger Co. will close two supermarkets in Southern California in response to a local ordinance requiring extra pay for certain grocery employees working during the pandemic. The decision announced by the company Monday follows a unanimous vote last month by the Long Beach City Council mandating a 120-day increase of $4 an hour for employees of supermarkets with at least 300 employees nationwide and more than 15 in Long Beach. Kroger says it will close a Ralphs market and a Food 4 Less on April 17. The company says the stores have been struggling for a long time and the closures are permanent.