Woman dies in snowshoeing accident in Germany’s Black Forest

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old woman died while snowshoeing in the Black Forest region of southwestern Germany after falling into a hole in deep snow and into a stream below. Freiburg police said Monday the accident occurred outside Feldberg on Sunday afternoon when the woman was hiking with a 28-year-old friend. She broke through a top layer of snow and fell into a deep hole and into the stream that flowed below, and was unable to free herself. Ever more snow fell in on top of her and rescue teams were not able to dig her out for several hours, police said. She was brought to a hospital but died overnight.