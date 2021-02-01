Woman burned while evacuating neighbors in Freeport apartment complex fire

FREEPORT (WREX) — A woman is recovering after suffering 2nd-degree burns while helping evacuate her neighbors when their apartment complex caught fire.

The Freeport Fire Department says the fire happened in the 500 block of W. Broadway just before 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

The fire department says there eight occupants inside the residence, three adults and five children.

The fire started out on front porch and spread up the outside of the building before entering the structure on both floors and through the attic gable window.

The fire department says the unit had one working smoke alarm, which woke the woman up and allowed her to help wake everyone else up and evacuate the complex.

There is no update on the woman's condition at this time, according to the fire department.

Several firefighters suffered injuries from minor falls because of the icy conditions. One firefighter was injured by falling debris, but all of the firefighters have returned to full duty, according to the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.