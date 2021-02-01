The Latest: Snow storm causing dangerous conditions on roads

Officials from New Jersey, New York and elsewhere in the Northeast urged people to stay off the roads and announced public transit closings as snow from a slow moving winter storm piled up around the Northeast. New Jersey transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti called conditions on the roads “dangerous,” and Gov. Phil Murphy warned high winds are likely to knock out electricity to people across the state heading into Tuesday. Regional train service in and out of Penn Station and Grand Central will shut down around 3 p.m. Meanwhile, Nashua, New Hampshire, banned on-street parking overnight and declared a state of emergency before snow flakes had started falling there around noon on Monday.