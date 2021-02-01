State agency bungles ballot referendum for child sex victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A proposed constitutional amendment allowing lawsuits for otherwise outdated child sexual abuse claims hasn’t been advertised as required, so the necessary voter referendum can’t happen for at least two years. The Department of State issued a news release Monday calling it “simple human error” and apologizing. It says the mistake was discovered late last week. As a result, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar is leaving her job. Constitutional amendments must pass both chambers in two successive two-year sessions before going before voters in a referendum as the final OK. That was expected to occur during the May 18 primary, but now the second round of legislative votes is delayed until at least 2023.