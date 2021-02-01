South Africa’s virus lockdown helps reduce rhino poaching

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s government has announced the number of rhinos killed in the country’s national parks dropped by 33% last year, with COVID-19 restrictions helping by reducing movements around the country, According to authorities, 394 rhinoceroses were poached for their horns compared to 594 that were killed in 2019. Environment Minister Barbara Creecy said that during the COVID-19 hard lockdown period there was a significant reduction in poacher incursions into Kruger National Park. The country’s largest national park, Kruger experienced 1,573 poaching activities overall during the period, a 21.9% decrease compared to 2019. Creecy said 2020 was the sixth consecutive year that a decline in poaching in the country had been recorded.