S. Illinois, Valpo meet in conference play

Southern Illinois (8-6, 2-6) vs. Valparaiso (6-10, 3-4)

Athletics-Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes meet as Southern Illinois squares off against Valparaiso. Each team last saw action this past Sunday. Southern Illinois beat Northern Iowa by three points at home, while Valparaiso is coming off of a 70-52 loss on the road to Evansville.

SQUAD LEADERS: Valparaiso’s Donovan Clay has averaged 11 points and 5.4 rebounds while Ben Krikke has put up 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds. For the Salukis, Lance Jones has averaged 13.4 points while Ben Harvey has put up 10.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.LEAPING FOR LANCE: Jones has connected on 41.9 percent of the 62 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 19 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 68: Valparaiso is 0-8 when its offense scores 68 points or fewer. Southern Illinois is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 68 or fewer points.

COLD SPELL: Southern Illinois has lost its last four road games, scoring 58.8 points, while allowing 74.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is rated second in the MVC with an average of 70.8 possessions per game.

