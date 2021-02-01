Rockford artist named finalist in nationwide PBR beer can competition

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford artist Joe Tallman was recently named a finalist in Pabst Blue Ribbon's annual can art competition.

The winner of the competition, according to PBR, will receive $10,000 and will have their design featured on millions of beer cans nationwide in the fall of 2021.

Tallman, a Rockford native and longtime Rockford artist, said his submission, PBR 2099, was inspired by the pulp sci-fi genre of the mid-20th century. He said he hopes his work can bring home a win for the entire Rockford community.

Rockford native Joe Tallman's design for the annual PBR art can contest.

"I've always lived here and I've always believed that you can live in Rockford and be a working artist" he said. "With the internet and being able to reach people wherever you are, I've always seen the potential in Rockford."

Tallman's work can be found in Rockford businesses like Velvet Robot Coffee to Silky Screens. For years in the pre-COVID-19 era, Rockford's vibrant music scene has commissioned Tallman to create show posters for bands.

"You start to develop your style and it comes naturally, I think," Tallman said about his work, which is influenced by underground comic artists like Dan Clowes and Charles Burns. Tallman said for his submission he drew inspiration from Marvel comic book artist Jack Kirby, particularly for the background, which features PBR beer bottles flying through space.

CLICK HERE to vote for Tallman's work to be featured on the PBR can nationwide. More of Joe Tallman's work can be found at his Instagram page and his website, where his art is available for purchase. According to PBR, all of the 25 finalists will have their work commissioned.